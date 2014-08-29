SURVEY: 50% Of App Developers Would Ditch Apple If They Could Make More Money Elsewhere

App developers may tend to make more money developing for Apple’s iOS ecosystem, but that doesn’t mean they’re enjoying the experience.

In a small survey of 50 independent developers conducted by Tapdaq, 50% said they would stop developing for Apple’s iOS platform if Android or another mobile operating system offered the same revenue.

We first learned about the survey over at The Loop.

When asked what frustrated them most about developing for Apple, developers brought up issues stemming from Apple’s unpredictable and oftentimes lengthy app review process, app discoverability and search, and the growing fragmentation of the iOS ecosystem.

While the survey is too small to truly gauge the developer community as a whole, we’ve heard many of these complaints before. Earlier this month, a former Apple executive called the App Store an “impenetrable jungle” and offered to help Apple redesign it.

Android may be winning in global market share, but there’s no denying that apps are often developed first for iOS, then Android. It’s beginning to sound like that could change, however, if alternative platforms become more lucrative.

But right now, there’s just too many people using iPhones and iPads for most developers to make a living elsewhere, even if Apple isn’t making it any easier for those creating the 1.2 million apps currently in the App Store.

You can look over the entire survey results over at Tapdaq.

