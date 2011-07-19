Smartphone Buyers Prefer iOS Over Android, BlackBerry Is Toast [SURVEY]

A new survey from ChangeWave Research shows Apple’s iOS is the most-wanted mobile operating system.



The results show 46% of people planning on buying a smartphone in the next 90 days want iOS, while 32% would prefer Android.

Then there’s RIM. A pitiful 4% said they want their next phone to have BlackBerry’s OS. The survey did not include Windows Phone 7.

Check out the chart to see how the demand has changed over time:

Photo: ChangeWave

The survey also measured user satisfaction with smartphones. ChangeWave found that 70% of iOS users were satisfied. Compare that to a 50% satisfaction rate with Android.

Here’s the chart:

Photo: ChangeWave

