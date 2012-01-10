Android's Market Share Collapses As Apple Surges Thanks To The iPhone 4S

Stunning data from NPD: Apple’s iPhone sales nearly matched Android sales in October and November in the U.S.
As you can see Android has 47% of the market compared to Apple’s 43%. That is a dramatic change from the third quarter when Android had 60% of the market to Apple’s 26%.
Of course, in the third quarter, consumers were waiting for a new iPhone. After Apple released the iPhone 4S, people went nuts buying iPhone 4Ss, helping Apple narrow the gap.
Another thing to note: Analysts have believed that Verizon customers have been waiting on a new iPhone since February. Many skipped buying an iPhone 4 on Verizon under the assumption that Apple was about to release a new iPhone that made the iPhone 4 look old.
Once Apple released its latest and greatest phone on Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T, it gave Apple a more level playing field in the U.S. from a market share perspective.
Unless Android phones sold like crazy in December, Apple could have finally made a significant dent in Android’s skyrocketing market share.
Photo: NPD
