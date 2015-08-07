Apple is going to fix the most annoying thing about using WiFi on the iPhone

We all know the most annoying thing about using an iPhone while connected to WiFi. You’re surfing the internet, and the WiFi network you’re joined to starts slowing down or working altogether.

To fix the problem, you have to either turn WiFi off manually on your iPhone or reset the router.

Thankfully, Apple is adding a new setting in an upcoming version of the iPhone’s software that intelligently switches on your cellular connection when you have a bad WiFi connection.

In the latest iOS 9 beta, 9to5Mac found a new setting called “Wi-Fi Assist.” When enabled, it will “automatically use cellular data when Wi-Fi connectivity is poor.”

Finally, no more switching off WiFi to maintain a decent internet connection.

Apple hasn’t said exactly when iOS 9 and this amazing feature will be released to the general public, but expect it this fall, likely in September.

