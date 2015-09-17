Apple's next big iPhone update, iOS 9, is finally out -- here's how to download it

Apple’s brand new software update for the iPhone and iPad is finally here. The new update, called iOS 9, was first unveiled in June and is officially now available for all iPhone and iPad owners to download.

iOS 9 won’t make your iPhone’s interface look any different, but it’s going to make your device feel smoother and more secure.

Apple focused on security and stability with iOS 9 — meaning it’s placed a big emphasis on adding new security layers to keep your personal data safe and ensuring its apps work smoothly.

The most obvious new features you’ll first notice in iOS 9 are a new smarter version of Siri that makes suggestions based on your preferences, a revamped version of Apple Maps with turn-by-turn directions, and multitasking functionality for the iPad that allows you to view apps in a split-screen mode.

To update to iOS 9, following the following steps.

First, back up your iPhone. On the off chance anything goes wrong, you’ll be able to restore your iPhone to its most recent backup. If you have iCloud storage space left your phone automatically backs up whenever your iPhone is plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi. But, if you want to do it manually, head over to Settings > iCloud >Backup >Backup Now . You can also backup your iPhone by plugging it in to your computer and connecting to iTunes.

Once that's done, tap the Settings icon on your iPhone's home screen.

Then press the General category and select Software Update. This will prompt your phone to check for the latest updates.

When iOS 9 appears, press the Download and Install button. You may be prompted to enter your passcode before you can continue.

Read and agree to the terms and conditions and then your download should automatically start.

Don’t panic if you’re having trouble installing the update. Often times, the network gets clogged because everyone is trying to download the update at the same time. You may just have to wait a while to proceed with your download.

