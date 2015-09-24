Apple's latest software update brings local slang to your iPhone

Apple Insider The new ‘Rubbish’ folder replaces ‘Trash’ in iOS 9.

iPhone users in Australia have noticed that their iOS 9 mailbox includes an updated addition: “Rubbish.”

The folder used to be called “Trash,” but it seems the company is moving away from this to a more informal naming system, Apple Insider reports.

The new “Rubbish” folder is in no way different to the “Trash” folder. It’s unclear why Apple chose Australia to debut the new slang-based name, especially when other countries — such as the UK — also use colloquial terms to describe “trash.”

Apple is not beyond adding small, but thoughtful, details that many users won’t perceive. For example, in OS X Lion, “Here’s to the crazy ones” — the famous words from Apple’s 1997 advert — was included in the “All My Files” icon in Finder.

