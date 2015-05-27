Apple is going to let you choose who sees read receipts in iMessage

If you’ve kept read receipts off because you didn’t want everyone to know when you’ve read their texts, you may find relief in iOS 9, the upcoming operating system for iPhones and iPads.

According to Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac , iOS 9 will let you choose who gets to know if you’ve read their iMessages.

That means only the people you choose will see the little notification under each message that lets them know you’ve read it.

If this sounds like a relatively minor update compared to bigger updates, like public transit directions in Apple Maps, that’s because it is. But it could finally let you enable the Read Receipt feature, which is handy for reassuring yourself and those you care about that information is being read, especially if it’s urgent.

Today, iOS only lets you turn read receipts on or off for everyone. iOS 9’s update will let you curate who sees the read receipts.

