One of Apple's secret apps will make it much easier to manage your iCloud files

There’s another iOS 9 feature that didn’t make it into Apple’s keynote speech last night — a dedicated iCloud Drive app.

9to5 Mac discovered that turning on a new iCloud Drive setting in iOS 9 adds an app to your homescreen that lets you manage your iCloud files. The option can be found at Settings > iCloud > iCloud Drive > Show on Home Screen.

The iCloud Drive app will let users view, sort and delete any of their iCloud files in one place, rather than from inside separate apps. This will make accessing iCloud Drive on iOS similar to using it on your Mac.

Here, via AppleInsider, is a look at the secret iCloud Drive app:

You’ll also be able to send files and folders to Share Sheets.

Right now, the beta version doesn’t show any files, 9to5 Mac reported, but this will change as the app is developed.

