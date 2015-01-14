This Gorgeous IOS 9 Concept Video Shows A Ton Of Useful Features We Want To See In The IPhone

Designers, developers, and Apple geeks come up with new concepts for how the iPhone’s software should look all the time. What’s interesting about Ralph Theodory’s video, which we discovered via Malaysian Apple blog iPhoneMY, is that the student and tech enthusiast imagines a handful of features that focus more on usability and utility than pure aesthetics.

For example, one suggestion in the video is that Apple should have a button in the app switcher that allows you to close all apps at once rather than having to swipe them away individually.

Theodory also proposes Apple add a Night Mode to the iPhone that makes it easier to read text in the dark and conserves power.

That’s not to say there aren’t any aesthetic features — Theodory also wants Apple to add the ability to switch between colour themes and customise the lock screen. One of the more notable physical changes Theodory suggests is the option to change springboards (i.e. app grid layouts) that fit your needs and taste. The round springboard would look similar to the way apps are laid out on the Apple Watch, for example.

We probably won’t see the real iOS 9 until Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference in June, but it’s still interesting to think about how the iPhone’s software could be improved. Check out the full video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

