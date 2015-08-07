You'll never have to worry about the iPhone's confusing settings menus again

iOS 9, the upcoming operating system for iPhones and iPads that launches this fall, will have a new feature that makes it easier to find items buried in the various settings menus.

In a new update to an early beta version of iOS 9, there’s a search bar at the top of the settings app. You just type what you’re looking for and you’ll get a link to it.

This is what it looks like when you start searching:

Before this feature was introduced, you’d have to poke around the settings menus to find a function or feature. It was pretty frustrating.

However, this isn’t an Apple innovation. Some Android phones, like Samsung’s line of Galaxy phones, have let you search through settings menus for years.

Here’s what it looks like on the Samsung Galaxy S6:

iOS 9 is expected to launch in September around the same time as the next iPhone.

