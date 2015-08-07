You'll never have to worry about the iPhone's confusing settings menus again

Steve Kovach

iOS 9, the upcoming operating system for iPhones and iPads that launches this fall, will have a new feature that makes it easier to find items buried in the various settings menus.

In a new update to an early beta version of iOS 9, there’s a search bar at the top of the settings app. You just type what you’re looking for and you’ll get a link to it.

Settings search in ios 9 for iPhoneScreenshot

This is what it looks like when you start searching:

Ios 9 settings search on iPhoneScreenshot

Before this feature was introduced, you’d have to poke around the settings menus to find a function or feature. It was pretty frustrating.

However, this isn’t an Apple innovation. Some Android phones, like Samsung’s line of Galaxy phones, have let you search through settings menus for years.

Here’s what it looks like on the Samsung Galaxy S6:

Settings search on the Samsung Galaxy S6Screenshot

iOS 9 is expected to launch in September around the same time as the next iPhone.

NOW WATCH: 6 reasons why ‘Minecraft’ is so incredibly popular

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple ios 9 iphone ti-us