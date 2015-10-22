Apple just launched a big new update for the iPhone that adds tons of new emojis

Apple just launched its first major update for iOS 9, called iOS 9.1. The new software brings a handful of new features, with one of the most prominent additions being more than 150 new emojis.

Here’s an image showing some of the new emojis that an iPhone user posted to Twitter following the release:

150 nuevos emoji en iOS 9.1 pic.twitter.com/zo7QCxBGPO

— Jennifer Franco (@jenzfc) October 21, 2015

The update also makes it easier to take Live Photos if you own an iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus. Now, when you snap Live Photos, your iPhone will be able to tell when raise or lower your iPhone so that those moments aren’t captured in the Live Photo.

To update your iPhone to iOS 9.1, head over to Settings>General>Software Update. Then from there, you’ll be prompted to agree to Apple’s terms and conditions before proceeding with the update. It’s best to connect to a Wi-Fi network when installing the update to avoid using

Here’s the full list of improvements you’ll get with iOS 9.1:

Developing…

