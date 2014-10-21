Apple Just Released Its New IOS 8.1 Update, Which Brings Apple Pay To Your IPhone 6

Apple’s new iPhone and iPad update, iOS 8.1, is officially out. The biggest addition is support for Apple Pay on the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus models.

Apple Pay is a new feature that allows you to make payments with your iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus. Because the new phones have near-field communication built in, you can simply tap your phone to purchase items at Walgreens, McDonald’s, and other retailers. You can also use Apple Pay to make in-app purchases as well.

Other than Apple Pay support, iOS 8.1 fixes a handful of bugs that pertain to Wi-Fi connectivity among other issues. The update also allows iPhones and iPads to communicate with your Mac through a feature known as Handoff, which is new to iOS 8.1 and OS X Yosemite.

Here’s the full list of changes:

