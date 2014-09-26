If Your Phone Got Screwed Up By The IOS 8 Update, There's A New Update That Will Fix It

AP Your iPhone 6 should be fixed now!

Apple released a new update to iOS 8 called iOS 8.0.2 Thursday night. It fixes the bug in Wednesday’s update that disabled the cellular connection and fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

You can download the update by connecting to WiFi and going to Settings > General > Software Update. You can also get it by plugging your phone into your computer and launching iTunes.

Apple had an embarassing screwup Wednesday when it released iOS 8.0.1, an update that was supposed to fix several bugs in iOS 8. But iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users who downloaded the update right away discovered that their cellular connections were disabled. It was impossible to make phone calls or use cellular data. The update also disabled the TouchID fingerprint sensor.

In a statement following the iOS 8.0.1 release Wednesday, Apple apologized and said it pulled the update to prevent anyone else from downloading it. But the update was still live for about an hour.

An Apple spokesperson told Business Insider fewer than 40,000 iPhone users were affected by iOS 8.0.1. Apple also apologized again for Wednesday’s problems in a statement Thursday night:

iOS 8.0.2 is now available for users, it fixes an issue that affected iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users who downloaded iOS 8.0.1, and includes improvements and bug fixes originally in iOS 8.0.1. We apologise for inconveniencing the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users who were impacted by the bug in iOS 8.0.1.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.