Apple's New IPhone Software Will Let You Make Calls Even If You Have Terrible Reception

Apple’s upcoming operating system for iPhones, iOS 8, will allow you to make calls over your WiFi connection.

That means no matter how terrible your cell reception is, you can make crystal clear calls as long as you can connect to WiFi. In general, calls over WiFi are clearer and less likely to drop, which is a good thing if you live or work in an environment with poor reception.

But it’s up to your carrier whether or not it wants to support WiFi calling in iOS 8. So far, T-Mobile is the only major U.S. carrier that has said it will support WiFi calling on the iPhone.

iOS 8 will be available as a free download in the fall for everyone with an iPhone 4S or later model.

