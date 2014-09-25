The New IOS 8 Update Appears To Be Screwing Up A Lot Of IPhones

Fruggo, Wikimedia Commons The new iOS 8 update is ‘bricking’ iPhones.

Apple released a new update to iOS 8 today that’s supposed to fix a lot of bugs with the OS.

But a lot of folks are complaining on Twitter and elsewhere that it’s screwing up their phones.

Several people at Business Insider have updated their iPhones and it’s basically turned the device into a brick. We’re seeing complaints all over Twitter too. It sounds like several people can’t get their devices to connect to cellular networks after the update. The update also appears to disable Touch ID, the fingerprint sensor on the iPhone.

It’s unclear if the new update is affecting all iPhone models or just the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. However, the consensus on Twitter seems to be that only the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are affected.

We suggest you don’t get the new update until Apple makes yet another fix.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update when we hear back.













