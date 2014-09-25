A Fix For The IOS 8 Update That Crashed Your IPhone Is Coming In A 'Few Days'

Business Insider The iPhone 6 Plus (left) and the iPhone 6 (right)

Hours after Apple released an update for iOS 8 that caused some iPhone users’ phone’s to lose cell service, the company says a fix should be ready “in the next few days.”

Along with instructions on how to roll back your iPhone to iOS 8 from iOS 8.0.1, Apple said the following on its website:

“We are also preparing iOS 8.0.2 with a fix for the issue, and will release it as soon as it’s ready in the next few days.”

The iOS 8.0.1 update was intended to fix several bugs within iOS 8, including issues with third-party keyboards, the Health app, and the Photo app, among others.

Instead, however, several iPhone users took to Twitter to complain that the update caused their phones to lose their ability to connect to cellular service. The problem is believed to be affecting iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus owners the most, but it’s unclear if the problem is exclusive to those phones.

It’s also worth noting that the Health app won’t work after you roll your phone back from iOS 8.0.1 to iOS 8. Apple says this should also be fixed with its forthcoming iOS 8.0.2 release.

