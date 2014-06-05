Apple Dumps Yahoo Weather For Weather Channel In The New IPhone Software

Developers have begun to tinker and further explore Apple’s newest operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 8, and it’s come to light that Apple has found a new data source for its iPhone’s Weather app — The Weather Channel.

In iOS 7, Apple used information from Yahoo Weather to power the iPhone’s official Weather app, but MacRumors is reporting that the app is now defaulting to The Weather Channel. This isn’t the first time Apple has switched app information providers: Siri now uses Microsoft Bing instead of Google for search. Apple’s Spotlight search uses Bing as well.

Perhaps the weirdest detail is that Yahoo Weather uses Weather Underground for its weather data. Weather Channel bought Weather Underground in 2012. Apple’s choice to leapfrog Yahoo Weather can’t come as good news to Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who is attempting to convince Apple to use Yahoo Search as its default search engine on the mobile Safari browser (instead of Bing).

You can easily see what’s running under the hood of your iPhone’s Weather app — just check out the bottom left-hand corner of the Weather app, or see the changes in the screenshot below.

