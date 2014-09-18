iOS 8, Apple's Next Big iPhone Update, Is Officially Out -- Here's How To Download It

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces iOS 8.

Apple’s new update for iPhones and iPads, iOS 8, is finally available for download. Some of the biggest additions to expect include Apple’s new Health app, a feature called Continuity that lets you pick up exactly where you left off in Safari across devices, and much more.

The overall software looks the same as iOS 7, but Apple has loaded the software with a bunch of subtle improvements that make it easier to use. Here’s how to download iOS 8 on your iPhone today.

1. First, back up your iPhone just in case anything goes wrong. This is highly unlikely, but it’s always smart to back up your photos, messages, and contacts just in case. Your iPhone may do this manually whenever your phone is plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi if you have iCloud Backup switched on. To make sure this is turned on or to manually back up, head over to Settings > iCloud > Storage & Backup > Back Up Now.

2. Second, you’ll want to make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi. iOS 8 is a massive update, so it will need a fast, secure connection to download quickly. To turn on Wi-Fi, pull up from the bottom of the screen and tap the Wi-Fi icon. Or, you can head to Settings > Wi-Fi and choose a network. If you’re near an outlet, you’ll also want to make sure your phone is plugged in.

3. To download the update, tap the Settings icon on your home screen and navigate to General.

4. Next, press Software Update to tell your iPhone to check for updates. If an update is available, it will tell you.

5. Then press Download and Install to install the update on your phone. It’s a big update, so you may have to delete some old apps to free up some space on your phone.

And that’s it! If the download takes a long time, or even gives you an error message, don’t worry: Apple’s servers might be bogged down with millions of people trying to download the update at once.

