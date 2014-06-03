Here Are All The Apple Devices That Will Support IOS 8 And OS X 10.10 Yosemite

Apple just unveiled its next major software update for iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers: iOS 8 and OS X 10.10 Yosemite.

There are a bunch of new features aimed at integrating both types of software more closely, such as the ability to answer phone calls from your Mac desktop and seamlessly pick up from where you left off in Safari.

But not all of Apple’s devices will get the update.

Chances are, if you’ve bought an iPhone or iPad within the past couple of years, you’ll receive the upgrade. But if you’re a legacy user still running on an iPhone 4 or original iPad, you’re out of luck.

Here’s the full list of devices that will support iOS 8 and OS X 10.10 Yosemite.

iOS 8:

iPhone 4S

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPod Touch 5th generation

iPad 2

iPad with Retina Display

iPad Air

iPad Mini

iPad Mini with Retina Display

OS X 10.10 Yosemite Developer Preview System Requirements:

