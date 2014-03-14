Apple Is Going To Improve ICloud, One Of Its Biggest Weaknesses, In Its New IPhone Software

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple’s iPhone leaders, Jony Ive and Craig Federighi.

The next version of iOS, Apple’s operating system for iPhones and iPads, could have a deeper connection to its desktop operating system OS X through iCloud, its online data service, reports Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac.

Gurman writes that Apple is considering adding its Text Edit and Preview applications to iOS. Those two apps are already part of OS X. Text Edit lets you view simple text files and Preview lets you view PDFs and other standard document formats.

The OS X versions of Text Edit and Preview already sync with iCloud, but there’s no way to get those files on your iPhone or iPad. Gurman reports that the iOS apps will bridge that gap.

Finally, Apple is thinking about releasing new iCloud tools for developers that would make it easier for users to store app data online. iCloud sort of lets you do that now, but developers have routinely complained that it’s a pain to use and not always reliable.

It’s a symbolic move too. Apple VP Craig Federighi has merged the iOS and OS X teams so they can work closely together. The improved iCloud integration between the two operating systems means Apple is thinking of new ways to improve an area where it’s typically fallen behind its rivals — software and services.

Assuming it keeps to its pattern, Apple will likely announce the new version of iOS at its developers conference this summer. It will then give developers access to an early version of the software so they can test their apps. New versions of iOS typically launch in the fall, around the time Apple releases new iPhone models.

