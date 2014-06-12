Here's What The New Split-Screen Feature Coming To IPads Might Look Like

Apple’s new software for iPhone and iPads, iOS 8, may come with a new feature that allows you to run more than one app side-by-side at the same time.

Earlier this week, a developer dug up some code in iOS 8 showing a new split-screen multitasking feature for the iPad. Now, that same developer has posted a video showing how iPad users may be able to resize apps when iOS 8 rolls out in the fall.

Developer Steven Troughton -Smith demonstrates how iPad users will be able to adjust apps so that they can occupy anywhere from half to a quarter or three-quarters of the screen. The video, first spotted by 9to5Mac, shows Troughton-Smith resizing Apple’s Safari browser.

Here it is resized to take up three-quarters of the screen.

And then he resizes it to talk up half.

And here’s Safari taking up just a quarter of the screen.

Since Apple didn’t mention this feature at WWDC, it’s likely that it won’t be available at launch this fall. It’s more plausible that the feature will debut with Apple’s first update to iOS 8, which probably won’t be ready until late this year or early next year.

The feature looks a lot like the multitasking mode available on Samsung tablets and phones, which allows you to run more than one app in different windows on the home screen. Not all apps work in this mode, but Samsung offers a pretty wide selection. Windows 8.1 also allows users to split their screen between apps in ratios of 70/30, 60/40.

Here’s Troughton-Smith’s full video:

