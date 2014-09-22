Apple's IOS 8 Is Brimming With Bugs

Steven Tweedie

Apple’s latest major update to its mobile operating system was released to the public last week, and people have put the new iOS 8 software through its paces over the weekend.

Unfortunately, judging by the outcries from users on  Twitter, iOS 8 is still far from polished. Many complain that the software is currently full of bugs that still need to be worked out.

iPhone and iPad owners that updated to iOS 8 are complaining about issues with third-party keyboards, Apple’s own native keyboard, iMessage glitches, multitasking gestures, frequent crashes of the Settings app, laggy notifications, and overall sluggishness.

Other problems include reported issues with the Notification Center, the Twitter app, formatting issues with dialogue boxes, intermittent WiFi, and issues with the audio from various music apps layering on top of each other.