Apple's IOS 8 Is Brimming With Bugs

Apple’s latest major update to its mobile operating system was released to the public last week, and people have put the new iOS 8 software through its paces over the weekend.

Unfortunately, judging by the outcries from users on Twitter, iOS 8 is still far from polished. Many complain that the software is currently full of bugs that still need to be worked out.

iOS 8 is a good example of what hard deadlines can do to software quality. I’m sure Apple testers weren’t happy to ship this but no choice.

— DHH (@dhh) September 22, 2014

iPhone and iPad owners that updated to iOS 8 are complaining about issues with third-party keyboards, Apple’s own native keyboard, iMessage glitches, multitasking gestures, frequent crashes of the Settings app, laggy notifications, and overall sluggishness.

Lots of apps have problems with fitting content in the screen. Even #Apple keyboard :/ #ios8 #ios8bugs pic.twitter.com/Qk1wLODQ1p

— David Radkowski (@davidradkowski) September 22, 2014

There is a 50% chance that the Settings app will crash. Haven’t found repeatable steps. #ios8bugs

— Rich Neswold (@rneswold) September 20, 2014

Hate how #ios8 leaves notifications just dangling at the top of the screen.

— Ali™ and 502 others (@Ali_h1995) September 20, 2014

My new transparent keyboard hihi #ios8 is fun pic.twitter.com/bKgve1GtO8

— Drolan Legasvi  (@architectdrolan) September 22, 2014

Other problems include reported issues with the Notification Center, the Twitter app, formatting issues with dialogue boxes, intermittent WiFi, and issues with the audio from various music apps layering on top of each other.

#apple my multitasking screen is coming up with one push of my home button. In most cases will switch back to app I just closed #ios8bugs

— Zachary Souza (@ZacharySouza) September 21, 2014

Spotify, Domain and iTunes all play over each other. Odd. #iOS8bug

— Rob P. (@robabroad) September 19, 2014