There’s a new update out for iOS 7 on iPhones out right now that fixes a bug that lets anyone bypass your lock screen’s passcode.

To get the update, tap Settings. Then select General and tap Software Update.

Make sure your phone is connected to WiFi and is either plugged in or mostly charged.

