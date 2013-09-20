Here Are 19 Tips And Tricks You'll Need To Master In IOS 7

Apple’s new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 7, launched this week.
Apple has already gone over the biggest features like the redesigned apps, but there are dozens of other improvements too.
Here are some quick tips for using iOS 7 that Apple didn’t tell you about yet.
You can see exactly what time someone sent you a text message by swiping from right to left on your screen.
Search, which Apple calls Spotlight, has changed. You now access it by swiping down in the middle of your home screen. You can search for anything like texts, emails, apps, songs, and contacts.
You can tell iOS 7 to automatically update your apps without opening the App Store. Go to Settings > iTunes & App Store and switch the 'Apps' option to green under the Automatic Downloads section.
If you open up the App Store and tap the Updates tab, you get a quick snapshot of recently updated apps on your phone.
iOS 7 has a new parallax effect. That means the icons on your home screen move around as you move your phone. If this bothers you, switch it off by going to Settings > General > Accessibility > Reduce Motion. Flip the switch to green.
Swipe up from the bottom of your screen to access the control panel. This gives you access to basic settings like aeroplane mode, WiFi, Bluetooth, screen brightness, etc.
AirDrop is a feature that lets you beam photos and other information to other iPhones/iPads with iOS 7. You turn it on in the same control panel we just showed you.
iOS tracks your browsing history by default so it's easier for ad companies to track you. You can switch this off by going to Settings > Privacy > Advertising and flipping the switch to green.
Swipe down from the top of your screen to view the new notifications center. Tap the Today tab to get a quick snapshot of today's weather and events in your calendar.
You can also switch Siri's voice to male if you want. Go to Settings > General > Siri > Voice Gender.
You can block certain phone numbers from calling or texting you. Go to Settings > Phone > Blocked to add numbers or people already in your contacts to your blocked list.
Double tap your iPhone's home button to quickly switch between apps. You can close an app for good by swiping it up and 'flicking' it out of the way.
There are a bunch of new backgrounds in iOS 7, including a few that are animated and move when you jiggle your phone. You can test them out under Settings > Wallpapers & Brightness.
The Music app has a free Pandora-like streaming music service. Type in an artist, song, or genre and iTunes will create a customised radio station for you. It's free, but you'll have to listen to some commercials.
iOS 7 has skinnier fonts. If that bothers you, adjust the size under Settings > General > Accessibility > Larger Type. Drag the slider at the bottom of your screen to adjust the font size.
