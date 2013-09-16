MOBILE INSIGHTS: IOS 7 Solidifies Apple's Position As The Top Platform For Developers

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

Apple’s iOS 7 Should Be A Boon For Developers (TechCrunch)

The debut of Apple’s newest operating system, iOS 7, will appeal to a lot of developers. Semil Shah weighs the newest opportunities for developers with the combination of the new iOS 7 and new Apple hardware in the iPhone 5S. He sights the camera upgrades, the M7 coprocessor, the 64-bit processor, the Touch ID fingerprint scanner, and Apple’s iBeacon technology as new technologies working in conjunction with iOS 7 that present huge opportunities for mobile app developers. Read >

Hugo Barra, Ex-Google Executive Now At Xiaomi, Thinks Xiaomi Can Become The Next Google (All Things Digital)

All Things Digital has an exclusive interview with Hugo Barra of Xiaomi. The interview discusses why Barra ended up leaving Google and what he feels is the future for Chinese handset and software maker Xiaomi. Read >

Microsoft Surpasses 9 Million Windows Phone Transactions (The Next Web)

Microsoft revealed that Windows Phone app and in-app purchase transactions have surpassed 9 million. With the news, Microsoft also announced an update to their developer pay-out policy. With carrier billing, developers sometimes had to wait 120 days for Microsoft to get the proceeds from carriers and pass them on. Now, Microsoft will not wait to receive app sales proceeds from carriers before issuing payments to developers. Read >

Twitter’s Journey To IPO (New York Times)

The New York Times discusses the journey of social network Twitter from small, failing startup to one of the world’s largest digital conversation platforms. Read >

Why Is Samsung Throwing Money At Startups? (The Verge)

Samsung, while its competitors continue to invest in research and development on hardware, continues to throw money in acquiring software-base startups. Avi Greengart, a research director at Current Analysis says, “The market has shifted from one where you make phones to one where you control or piggyback off an ecosystem. Samsung controls the supply chain to a greater degree than anyone else, but it has realised that it lags the leaders in software, integration, and services.” Read >

