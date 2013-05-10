HERE IT COMES: We're Seeing Apple's Newest iPhone Software Hit Our Site

This isn’t exactly shocking, but it’s still exciting: Apple’s newest version of iOS is hitting our servers, according to Google Analytics. (iOS is the software the runs the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.)



Admittedly, this isn’t exactly a gigantic surge in traffic, but there are probably only a handful of people walking around Apple’s headquarters with the newest version of the operating system.

The next version of iOS is expected to be its biggest change to the operating system ever. The gloss and glitz of iOS is expected to go away now that Jony Ive is in charge of “Human Interface”.

The changes to are so significant that the people who are allowed to carry iPhones with the new software have screen protectors that make it impossible for people to see the new screen from the side.

Apple should preview all the changes on June 11 at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

