SCREENSHOTS: Here's A Complete Look At iOS 7 For iPhone

Apple’s new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 7, will be available to the public in a few months.
The OS has been completely redesigned with a “flatter” look. Apple also changed all the basic apps that come with the iPhone like Mail, Calendar, Notes, and Game centre.
Want to see what’s new? Here’s a full tour of iOS 7.
This is the new lock screen. Notice how the slider switch is gone? Now you just swipe left to right to unlock your phone.
Here's the new home screen. Notice the new icons for Apple's apps like Weather, Phone, Messages, etc.
Here's the new Notifications centre, which you access by swiping down from the top of the screen. You can now divide notifications by category.
If you want to search your iPhone, swipe your finger down in the middle of the home screen. You'll see the search bar pop up at the top of your screen. (Also, take a look at the new keyboard.)
The Control centre pops up when you swipe up from the bottom of your screen. This panel lets you toggle settings for WiFi, Bluetooth, screen brightness, etc.
iTunes Radio is free, but supported by ads. Apple has some radio stations ready for you to listen to. Let's try the '80s station.
