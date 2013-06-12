SCREENSHOTS: Here's A Complete Look At iOS 7 For iPhone

Apple’s new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 7, will be available to the public in a few months.



The OS has been completely redesigned with a “flatter” look. Apple also changed all the basic apps that come with the iPhone like Mail, Calendar, Notes, and Game centre.

Want to see what’s new? Here’s a full tour of iOS 7.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.