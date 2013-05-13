This Is A Gorgeous Redesign Concept For Apple's iPhone Software

Jony Ive

Apple is racing to finish updates to iOS 7, its latest version of the software that powers iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches.



This year’s iOS is widely reported to be getting a the first major redesign in the history of the software. The new look is said to be lacking in the glitz and the gloss that’s been prevalent throughout iOS’s life.

Instead, we’re supposed to get a cleaner, simpler design.

Simply Zesty decided to whip up its own take on what Apple could do with a total redesign of iOS.

We like the way it looks, but we doubt Apple would make this big a change. It would be far too jarring for the hundreds of millions of people that use iOS to see such an overhaul.

Still, it’s fun to dream…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.