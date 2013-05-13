This Is A Gorgeous Redesign Concept For Apple's iPhone Software

Jay Yarow
jony ive appleJony Ive

Apple is racing to finish updates to iOS 7, its latest version of the software that powers iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches.

This year’s iOS is widely reported to be getting a the first major redesign in the history of the software. The new look is said to be lacking in the glitz and the gloss that’s been prevalent throughout iOS’s life.

Instead, we’re supposed to get a cleaner, simpler design.

Simply Zesty decided to whip up its own take on what Apple could do with a total redesign of iOS.

We like the way it looks, but we doubt Apple would make this big a change. It would be far too jarring for the hundreds of millions of people that use iOS to see such an overhaul.

Still, it’s fun to dream…

Get ready to see a totally different look for iOS 7.

Here's what Apple's new icons would look like.

And here they are compared to the current icons. See how the bubble effect disappears?

And here are the app icons in the dock.

Here's the redesigned, sleeker lock screen.

One complaint about iOS, as compared to Android, is that it can't be customised with widgets. Here's how Apple could elegantly add widgets.

This is the weather widget.

The calendar widget.

And, this is the music player widget.

Here's a look at the reimagined Calendar application next to the Camera application.

Another take on the camera.

Siri would be much sleeker and simpler.

The colours on the music player would be brighter.

A side-by-side to show you how different this version of iOS would be.

And here's a video of the whole thing

