Here's A Hidden iOS 7 Easter Egg That's Pretty Amazing

People are still discovering some hidden features in Apple’s new iOS 7 operating system for iPhones and iPads.



Vine user Jeff Shin posted a video showing that taking a panoramic picture and setting it as your iPhone’s wallpaper enables the wallpaper to move with you.

Stuck all day in an office chair? Give it a spin and watch your wallpaper expand.

For those without iOS 7 yet, you can watch a demo below:

