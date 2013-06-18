This Is What Apple's New iPad Operating System Looks Like

People have been wondering how Apple’s new operating system, iOS 7, will look running on their iPads.



The early version operating system has only been available for iPhone and iPod Touch, while Apple continues to work on the iPad version.

9To5Mac is reporting that some developers have managed to get iOS 7 working through use of an emulator.

While this gives a glimpse of how things like Apple’s new Notification centre will look on the iPad’s large screen real estate, it’s important to keep in mind that it’s running on a computer program that emulates an iPad’s screen.

You can check out the only official — and quite small — pictures of iOS 7 on an iPad over at Apple’s official site. The pictures are all the way at the bottom.

Take a look:

http://www.apfelpage.de/

http://www.apfelpage.de/

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.