IOS 7's Lock Screen Has A Potential Security Issue That Gives Access To Photos, Email, And Twitter

The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system has only been out a day and reports are already coming in about a potential security issue involving a bug in the lock screen.

Forbes’s Andy Greenberg reports that iOS 7 users could be vulnerable to a technique that allows a person to access photos, email, and Twitter without knowing the device’s password.

The bug involves using the new Control Center feature from the lock screen to access the Clock app. From there, a person can use a combination of clicks of the power and home buttons to get access to multitasking on the device.

If the Camera app has been recently used, the person then has access to photos on the device. From there, they can use iOS 7’s sharing features to get to email and Twitter.

Mark Gurman has an article on 9to5Mac with the steps to replicate the bug.

Apple says it’s working on a fix for the bug.

Here’s a video showing the bug in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.