Even Though It Isn't Out Yet, It Looks Like A Swedish Apple Reseller Is Making iOS 7 Available To Customers

A Reddit user has shared this photo of an iPhone 5 available from an Apple reseller running iOS 7, the upcoming software update for iPhones and iPads.



This is noteworthy because iOS 7 isn’t available to consumers yet and hasn’t been officially released.

As the price is listed in krona, this is probably from Sweden.

Obviously take all of this with a huge grain of salt. We can’t confirm where this came from, but if a reseller is actually selling phones loaded up with iOS 7, we imagine it would be against the “rules.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.