IOS 7 Ruined IMessage For Some Users, But Apple Is Working On A Fix

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 7, has broken iMessage for some of its users,

reports the Wall Street Journal.

Even though it will show messages as having been sent, checking up later will show that they were never sent at all — a red exclamation mark appears next to messages that had supposedly already gone through the system.

The classic tech fix of “turn it off and turn it back on” temporarily solves the problem for most, but this is obviously far from ideal. Apple is at work on a fix and issued the following statement:

“We are aware of an issue that affects a fraction of a per cent of our iMessage users, and we will have a fix available in an upcoming software update. In the meantime, we encourage any users having problems to reference our troubleshooting documents or contact AppleCare to help resolve their issue. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes impacted users.”

Other common complaints about the new operating system revolve around shortened battery life and typed characters that simply won’t register on an iPhone.

