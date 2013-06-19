At Last! Apple May Let You Hide The Apps You Don't Want On Your iPhone

The ‘poop’ folder on my iPhone.

One of my biggest complaints with Apple’s iOS operating system for iPhone’s and iPads is that you can’t hide apps that come with the phone if you don’t want to use them.



By now, Apple’s App Store is so huge that there’s a better third-party alternative for just about every single Apple-made app that ships with your phone. On my iPhone, the only Apple-made app I use is the phone dialer. I’ve found a better app for just about everything else.

Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t have a way for you to uninstall or hide its own apps. I keep my Apple apps in a separate folder tucked away on its own screen. The folder is labelled with an Emoji of a smiling pile of poop.

But there’s some good news!

It looks like Apple is testing a feature in its new version of iOS called iOS 7 that will allow you to hide apps you don’t use, saving you some valuable home screen real estate. The feature was discovered by a developer who was able to tweak some settings in an early version of the software and find a whole bunch of stuff Apple is testing.

Keep in mind that Apple is just testing the ability to hide apps. iOS 7 is still in beta, and there’s no guarantee it’ll make it to the final public version that will launch later this year.

