Not All Apple Devices Will Get The Best New Features Of iOS 7

marinagraziamarcon / statigr.amApple’s official page doesn’t do a good job explaining it, but not every sexy iOS 7 feature is headed to every Apple device.



Yes, the mobile operating system will still power your older devices like the iPhone 4, 4S, or iPad 2. You just won’t have access to some more modern features.

Here’s each device will support.

AirDrop, the tool for wirelessly sharing files, will work on iPhone 5, the fourth-generation iPad, iPad mini, and the fifth generation iPod touch.

Siri, the voice-powered personal assistant, will work for iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, Retina iPad and newer, iPad mini, and the fifth generation iPod touch.

Panoramic photos are supported by the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, and fifth generation iPod touch.

You can filter photos in the Camera app on the iPhone 4, 4S, and 5, and any iPad since the third generation.

You can filter photos in the Photos app on the iPhone 5 and the fifth generation iPod touch.

iTunes Radio, the Pandora-like music streaming service, will work on any device running iOS 7.

