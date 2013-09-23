IOS 7 Dominates Social Media Conversations

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



According to social media agency We Are Social , iOS garnered more than 5 million mentions on social media during the software’s September 18 launch. For comparison, iOS 6 generated approximately 750,000 mentions during its launch last year. Read >

Study: Social Media May Affect Short-Term Memory (IBN Live)

Research conducted at Stockholm’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology suggests that social media is hindering the brain’s ability to file away and later recall information. The researchers called it a problem of “information overload,” and that “when you try to store many things in your working memory, you get less good at processing information.” Read >

LinkedIn Denies Allegations Of Breaking Into Users’ Email (LinkedIn Blog)

LinkedIn has issued a statement vehemently denying allegations that the company “breaks into” users’ email accounts. Read >

Complete History Of Twitter (Mashable)

From an idea that was scribbled on a napkin to filing for an IPO, Mashable has a complete history tour of Twitter. Read >

Social Media Summit Held In Afghanistan (Business Insider)

Social media users in Afghanistan gathered for the countries’ first-ever social media summit. The two-day event included panel discussions and workshops that explored how Twitter and Facebook is transforming traditional society. Read >

How Social Commerce Is Winning By Going After The Entire Shopping Experience, From Browsing To Sale (BI Intelligence)

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we analysed the most recent data and spoke to leaders in the social commerce space to understand how their companies are adding value at different stages of the retail and e-commerce purchase funnel. To do so they’re building social networks around e-commerce platforms, partnering with brands, or otherwise transforming social commerce’s strengths in Pinterest-style digital window-shopping into a clear value proposition. Read >

