Professional Designers Call Apple's New iPhone Software 'Ugly' And 'Inconsistent'

Steve Kovach

Apple’s new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 7, is a complete redesign over what you’re used to using.

The change is so huge, in fact, that Apple calls it its biggest update to the iPhone software since the original iPhone launched in 2007.

There’s no doubt about that. 

But a lot of professional designers aren’t as enthusiastic about the iOS 7’s new look. Since Apple’s announcement yesterday, designers have called iOS 7 everything from “inconsistent” to just plain “ugly.” There’s even a Tumblr blog full of iOS 7 design complaints.

Here’s a look at what designers are saying:

