Professional Designers Call Apple's New iPhone Software 'Ugly' And 'Inconsistent'

Apple’s new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 7, is a complete redesign over what you’re used to using.



The change is so huge, in fact, that Apple calls it its biggest update to the iPhone software since the original iPhone launched in 2007.

There’s no doubt about that.

But a lot of professional designers aren’t as enthusiastic about the iOS 7’s new look. Since Apple’s announcement yesterday, designers have called iOS 7 everything from “inconsistent” to just plain “ugly.” There’s even a Tumblr blog full of iOS 7 design complaints.

Here’s a look at what designers are saying:

Sorry to say but iOS 7 design is the ugliest ever. — pod2g (@pod2g) June 10, 2013

1. Helvetica sucks for OS2. Helvetica Light sucks more3. Helvetica Light & tight übersucks.#ios7 — erik spiekermann (@espiekermann) June 11, 2013

Sorry, Jonathan Ive, I loved your work, but you’ve created crap. #ios7 I feel betrayed. :-) — Serg Metelin (@sergmetelin) June 11, 2013

The entire UI insists upon itself, and the colour palette is far too pedantic.This “interface” is simply unusable. #iOS7 #wwdc — Paul Fort (@work_paul) June 11, 2013

They gave one different icon for each Junior Designer #iOS7. Don’t worry it was just a prank. By September we will have the real icons. — João Oliveira Simões (@oliveirasimoes) June 11, 2013

