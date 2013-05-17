Apple Needs To Steal These Features For iOS 7, Pronto

A designer named Federico Bianco has dreamed up some pretty compelling features that we’d love to see in iOS 7, the to-be-released mobile operating system for Apple devices.



He put out this demo of his ideas, and we think Apple would be wise to include a lot of these features when iOS 7 comes out of the oven.

That magic release date, in true Apple fashion, is still unknown, but the rumour mill suggests we’ll see it later this year.

We already thought iOS was pretty cool and streamlined, but Bianco’s ideas for new features take the cake.

