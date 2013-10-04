Apple's IOS 7 Lets Students Access Restricted Content On School-Issued IPads

iPads in schools around the country have proven to be a handy educational tool, but the new mobile operating system that powers them, iOS 7, has a few security problems that are easy for students to exploit, reports The Verge.

Apparently, the update from iOS 6 to iOS 7 removes certain supervision capabilities that faculty and administrators would obviously prefer to leave intact.

All Things D got its hands on a memo from the Manitou Springs School District in Colorado which explained to parents that school-issued iPads 7 can access the entire unfiltered Internet outside of school. In order to prevent them from being misused, the school district is collecting its iPads from the students at the end of each day.

This is hardly the first security issue with iOS 7, but Apple says it will have a fix in place later this month.

