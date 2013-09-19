IOS 7 Downloads Have Likely Caused Multiple College Campuses To Lose Internet

Several college campuses have reported that their wifi networks have crashed today and were likely affected by mass downloads of Apple’s new iOS 7 operating system.

While few schools are explicitly linking these outages with today’s release of iOS 7, many students are taking to Twitter to make the connection.

The Post, Ohio University’s student newspaper, reports that “In a university-wide email, students were asked to wait to download iOS 7, Apple’s new software upgrade, to potentially prevent further delays.”

“On the odd chance that this is related to the iOS 7 update release, please consider waiting to download your copy until the current issues are resolved,” said an OU spokesperson.

Here are a few schools that have likely had their wifi crash due to iOS 7 downloads:

New York University

It looks like iOS 7’s release managed to crash NYU wifi @jwherrman: pic.twitter.com/cqwuZWYsLz

— Zak Kukoff (@zck) September 18, 2013

Ohio University

@ohiou wants you to know that downloading iOS 7 may be why the Internet is down across campus. More: http://t.co/tfU5LJ9cBF. #iPhone

— Will Drabold (@WillDrabold) September 18, 2013

Western Connecticut State University

I bet the WestConn internet server is down because everyone is trying to download iOS 7 #westconnproblems

— Katerina Reyes (@twiggy_601) September 18, 2013

