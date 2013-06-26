iOS 7 Breaks Snapchat's Main Privacy Feature

You might want to be a bit more careful with what you send to friends with iPhones over the next few months.



According to The Next Web, if they happen to be using the beta of iOS 7, Snapchat can’t detect when a screenshot is taken (by pressing the home and power buttons at the same time) as it can on Android or older versions of the iPhone’s software.

This is a significant problem for Snapchat because pictures sent with the app are expected to be private. They can’t be forwarded to anyone else and they are deleted after no more than 10 seconds of viewing.

If someone takes a screenshot of a picture you send them, you normally get a notification letting you know it happened and you can decide whether you want to trust them in the future. That system of trust is (temporarily) gone from the app.

It’s unclear whether or not Apple intended to remove the ability to detect screenshots or if this is simply a bug that needs to be fixed before iOS 7 is released later this year. Snapchat is looking into workarounds in the meantime, like having the app check whether a new picture has been saved to the Camera Roll to accomplish the same thing.

