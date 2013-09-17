25 Apps That Show Exactly How iPhones Are About To Change

Apple is about to launch a brand new look for the software that powers iPhones and iPads this week.

It’s called iOS 7, and starting September 18 you’ll be able to download it for free.

Because of the drastic design change in iOS 7, many developers and designers had to rush to adapt their own apps to match Apple’s style.

Over the past week, a handful of developers have jumped the gun and released new apps that have design elements that go along with iOS 7.

They’re not alone. Facebook, Twitter, Evernote, and other bigger apps are all planning on launching newly designed apps for iOS 7. But you’re going to have to wait for those.

In the meantime, here are a few apps you can download now to get ready for the new design in iOS 7.

Hipmunk's iOS 7 app is cleaner and simpler, allowing you to just focus on the task at hand: finding a cheap flight or hotel. You can see the old version on the left and the new one on the right. Price: Free Reeder, a news-reading app, released a brand new app called Reeder 2. The new app is extremely minimal and leaves you to focus simply on what you're reading. Reeder's old app is on the left and the new design is on the right. Price: $4.99

CoBook Contacts brings together your phone's address book and your social networks to help you easily manage information about the people you know. The new design is very clean, simple, and minimal. Price: Free

Kicksend is an app that lets you edit and add filters to photos and then send prints to anyone's doorstep. Take a look at what the new app looks like on the left versus the old app on the right. Price: Free

Spendee's budget tracking app isn't new but its design already incorporates a flat user experience. Spendee already looks like it will fit right in with iOS 7 and Apple's standards. Price: $1.99

Shake App lets you create, sign, and send legally binding agreements all from your phone. The app recently launched to match iOS 7. It's very flat and minimal letting you get right to what you're trying to do. Directr's new app lets you easily create great videos. Price: Free

Dots is a ridiculously popular iOS game. Its design matched iOS 7 before Apple even announced the new update. Price: Free

MixBit is a video creation app made by the people who originally made YouTube. Price: Free

AroundMe helps you to quickly find out what's going on around you. The app has been completely redesigned to be simpler and fully compatible with iOS 7's new style. Price: Free

SloPro is a perfect app for those who don't want to update to the new iPhone but still want some of the features. The app allows you to shoot video at high speeds and then black it back in slow motion. Price: Free

Treehouse is an educational app that teaches you how to build websites, create iPhone apps, and other web apps. It recently got a new design. Yahoo Weather was one of the first apps to sport a flat iOS 7-like design. In fact, Yahoo worked closely with Apple to integrate its new weather app design right into iOS 7's default weather app. Price: Free

Pocket's iOS app lets you collect articles to read later. While nothing has changed recently, the app already sports a flat design and minimal user experience so nothing gets int he way of you and your content. Price: Free

Svpply's shopping app isn't new at all. In fact, it hasn't been updated since last year. But the flat design principles are already in place. VSCO Cam is an awesome camera app and community where you can take and share dynamic photos. Price: Free

Memory Box Stories is an app that lets you discover your heritage and family history. The new design completely matches iOS 7 down to the interactive buttons. Price: Free

PokéBuilder's is an app for fans of Nintendo's Pokemon game. The new app has bright colours and icons that are similar to the ones in iOS 7. Price: $3.99

Figure's music creation app went for a more retro look, but the app still feels right at home on iOS 7. Price: $0.99

Tilt Shift Video's app is based on the photography technique where you use camera movements to create a mini scene. The new update brings flatter-looking buttons and a tweaked user experience. Price: $4.99

Brewster is a contacts app that helps you to stay connected with people in your networks. The app hasn't changed anything since June, but it already fits right in with Apple's flat design principles. Price: Free

Blue is a colourful weather app for iPhone. Price: $0.99

McTube is an app that lets you watch YouTube videos. It just got a new update to match iOS 7. Price: Free

Glenn Kessler's app is for keeping up with the award-winning journalist and fact checker who works for the Washington Post. The app has been improved drastically. Designers who worked on it said they focused on readability, typography, and simplicity. The app isn't ready yet, but it's coming soon. (You can check out the old version below.) Price: Free

Imagist is an iPhone camera app that encourages you to showcase natural moments. The app automatically collects and organizes shots from a moment and stitches them together. Imagist was recently updated to reflect iOS 7's newest design. Price: $2.99

Now that you've seen what new apps looked like, check out 100 of the best ones ... The App 100: The World's Greatest Apps >

