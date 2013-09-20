Here's How IOS 7 Has Already Changed The Look Of Your Apps

Jim Lynch iOS 6 and iOS 7 side by side.

It’

s only been out for a dayand developers are already in full swing to redesign their apps to fit in with Apple’s colourful new mobile operating system, iOS 7.

For those who got out ahead of their redesigns, the work is done. Here’s a look at what those apps look like after their iOS 7 makeover. The original iOS 6 screens are on the left, the new iOS 7 screens are on the right.

about.me: It took away its grey background and now features a stream of pages relevant to you. (The new iOS 7 version is on the left). Simplenote: a minimalist (but high-functioning) utilitarian note-taking app is under no obligation to be pretty, but that's exactly what happened to SimpleNote on iOS 7. Wordpress: It got a more integrated feel for the phone. Notice the uniform colour at the top of the iOS 7 shot -- though this is a third-party app, it looks like part of the phone. Evernote: Changes here revolve around more simplicity and keeping things looking clean. Important for a note-taking app where you constantly dump your im formation. Aviary: The user interface got such a lovely overhaul. It's very aesthetically pleasing. Twitter: Just like WordPress, iOS 7's Twitter feels like it's baked into your phone by default. There are fewer little design details (note the absence of shaded buttons), but this is totally ok with us. Flipboard: The aesthetic changes here seem minimal. The company's iOS 7 update seems to be mostly about language support and minor bug fixes. Facebook: A clean, flat redesign. Skype: All the familiar iOS 7 looks are here -- just a touch of colour, but still striking. Kickstarter also made moves to do some small tidying on its new app. Foursquare's update makes use of the familiar pastel block at the top of an app whose colour now encompasses the iPhone's top menu.

