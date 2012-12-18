Your iPhone Will Get Some Handy New Features Any Day Now

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Apple is working on an update for iPhones and iPads that bring several new features to its latest mobile operating system, iOS 6.Today, registered iOS developers got access to the latest test version of iOS 6.1.



Here are the most important things we know about iOS 6.1 so far:

Buy movie tickets using Siri

An easier way to report problems with Apple Maps. (But why bother? You should just use the new Google Maps app for iPhone.)

The music control buttons that pop up on your lock screen are spaced out more for easier control.

Download iTunes music over a cellular data connection

iOS 6 also powers the Apple TV. One improvement coming is the ability to connect a Bluetooth keyboard to the device.

Improved security in iCloud

Developers can use Apple Maps to find venues.

Several bug fixes

iOS 6.1 should be available to everyone by the end of the year.

