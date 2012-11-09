New Features For Your iPhone Are Right Around The Corner

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

A new test version of iOS, the software that runs iPhones and iPads, is out. It’s just a short while until iOS 6.1 officially makes it out of beta and on its way to consumers’ devices.Here’s the breakdown on what to expect from it, which comes to us via Gizmodo.



You’ll be able to buy movie tickets through Siri. Pretty cool if you can get Siri to understand what you’re saying.

Apple’s famously bad Maps app will include a better way to report problems with its maps. So we won’t have better maps right away, but collecting complaints about misplaced routes and buildings should lead to improvements over time.

The music controls on the iPhone’s lock screen have been spaced out a little bit for the sake of ergonomics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.