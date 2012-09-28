There's A Nasty Bug In The New iPhone Software That Won't Let Some Connect To Wi-Fi

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We’ve been hearing rumblings that iPhone and iPad owners who upgraded to the latest operating system, iOS 6, are having trouble connecting to Wi-Fi.A few readers and a friend have emailed us about the issue, complaining they can’t connect. However, we haven’t experienced the problem, so we thought it was just a fluke.



Well, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

The Verge points to a lengthy discussion thread on Apple’s support page full of new iOS 6 users who can’t connect to Wi-Fi. There are a few other threads that complain about the issue too. It appears Apple is replacing devices with the Wi-Fi problem if you take them into the Apple Store, but that could just be the case in a few situations.

Other than that, we’re not sure there’s a way to fix the problem without a software update from Apple.

We’ve reached out to Apple for information and will update if we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.