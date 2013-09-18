23 Startling Side-By-Side Comparisons Of How Apple's New IPhone Software Will Change Your Favourite Apps

Caroline Moss
IOS6 vs. iOS7 WeatherScreenshotThe old iPhone weather app versus the new one in iOS 7.

iPhone and iPad users will be able to download iOS7, the new operating system from Apple, on September 18.
Brace yourselves. This is the most dramatic change in iPhone software we’ve seen yet. Apple has completely redesigned all the basic apps that come with the iPhone like Mail, Calendar, and Music.

To prepare you, we’ve taken some before and after shots of these apps as they look now and how they’ll change in iOS 7.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the differences we’ve seen.

This is the lock screen.

The home screen.

This is what the phone will look like.

Your contacts.

The calendar app.

This is what you'll see when you swipe down for your notifications.

The camera.

Maps.

The weather app has a brand new look.

Notes.

Reminders.

The Music app has a new look plus iTunes Radio, a streaming music service similar to Pandora.

The App Store.

When you double click the home button you'll see this. It lets you quickly switch open apps.

Siri.

Safari has a new look.

This is how your photos will be organised in iOS 7.

This is what you'll see when you play music while the phone is locked.

Stocks.

A brand new Game Center.

Settings.

New wallpaper options.

Texts.

What about new iPhone hardware?

Click here to see everything Apple's new iPhones will be able to do >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.