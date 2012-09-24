100 Million People Upgraded Their iPhone And iPad's Operating System, But How Does That Compare To Android?

Apple’s iPhone 5 opening weekend sales weren’t as good as analysts expected, but the stat that really stuck out to me was 100 million people upgraded their iPhones and iPads to iOS 6, the new mobile operating system that launched less than a week ago.That means 100 million people immediately had access to Apple’s latest and greatest operating system.



Now, let’s compare that to Android.

According to Google’s own stats, 57% of Android users are still running a version called Gingerbread, which is approaching two years old. It was released in December 2010. Next to that, 21% of Android devices are running Ice Cream Sandwich, which was released in November 2011.

A pitiful 1.2% of Android devices are running Jelly Bean, Google’s latest version of Android that was released in July.

Android continues to get better and better, but manufacturers are still plagued by upgrade delays. Part of that is because manufacturers like to customise Android, which takes time. But the biggest offenders are the carriers, which force manufacturers to put their software through a lot of testing before it approves the upgrade. That takes a lot more time.

But the cause doesn’t matter. In the end, Apple is able to deliver its latest and greatest operating systems to all users on day one. Android users don’t get that advantage.

