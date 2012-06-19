Apple's iOS 6 Hints That The Next iPhone Will Have A Bigger Screen

The beta version of Apple’s new mobile operating system, iOS 6, has been in developers’ hands for about a week now. As they begin to pick apart iOS 6, we’re learning a lot more about Apple’s future plans for iPhones and iPads.



Aside from all the cool new user-facing features such as Facebook integration and the new 3D maps app, TechCrunch points out one addition that could hint at Apple’s plans for a new iPhone with a larger screen.

It’s called Auto Layout, a new tool for iPhone and iPad developers that helps them adjust their apps for different types of screen layouts. For example, if you’re making an app with multiple language support, Auto Layout will help make sure navigation buttons, and other design elements are placed correctly.

But more importantly, Auto Layout will help developers make sure their apps will support multiple resolutions. That means if Apple decides to pull the trigger on an iPhone with a 4-inch display or iPad with a 7-inch display, it won’t be too much work for developers to prepare their apps for the new devices.

