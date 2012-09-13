Multitasking Is Going To Be A Lot Better On The iPhone 5

Photo: AppleInsider

Apple’s new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 6, will support improved multitasking, particularly in the new Maps app.AppleInsider has discovered that the new Maps app will allow directions to show up as background tasks.



In addition to a “click to return” banner, users will also see a live street sign turn-by-turn direction no matter what app you’re using.

This new feature is similar to what happens now when you are on a phone call.

Imagine you are on a phone call, you press the home button and it takes you to the home screen. At the top of the screen there is a flashing green banner. This Maps feature will mimic that functionality. Directions will be displayed at the top of other apps while navigation is running.

Hopefully Apple will open up such multitasking functions to third-party apps.

